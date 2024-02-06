Madhya Pradesh: ‘To Get Tourists, Need More Cheetahs In The Wild’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of Kuno National Park say tourist flow to park would increase only when they get to see cheetahs in the wild. At present, there are only two cheetahs in open range and their sighting for tourists is almost negligible. A Park official said one to two vehicles move in safari area everyday.

This indicates that tourists are not interested in visiting Kuno. At present, there are only two cheetahs, Pawan and Veera, in the open jungle. Remaining eleven adult cheetahs are inside the enclosures. It is the cheetah steering committee that has to take a call to release more cheetahs in the jungle.

Keeping cheetahs inside the enclosure for a long duration affects their hunting skills. “We want cheetahs to survive in the wild, not in the enclosure,” said a Kuno official wishing anonymity. Kuno was opened to tourists in October but response by tourists remains cold.

BMC Demolishes 3 Lakh Litre-Overhead Tank

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Monday demolished the dilapidated overhead tank that had capacity to store 3 lakh litres of water. It was situated at 10 number bus stop in front of Fracture Hospital. It was not filled since 2012.

It was demolished after gap of 12 years. In 2012, an overhead tank had collapsed killing 7 people in Sai Baba Nagar in Bhopal. According to water works department, BMC had included the tank in list of dilapidated overhead tanks in Bhopal after collapse of overhead tank.

After 2012 incident, many overhead tanks were demolished for safety point of view. In October last year, BMC had demolished overhead tank in Saraswati Nagar (Jawahar Chowk). Similarly, overhead tank of Sunder Nagar of Chandbad locality and Anand Nagar were demolished in 2012. Thereafter, an overhead tank in Shahjahanabad was demolished.