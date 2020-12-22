Madhya Pradesh to bring in life sentence provision in food-drug adulteration cases

Bhopal: People adulterating food and medicine will have to spend whole life in jail. Nevertheless, till now, the punishment for food adulteration has been three years’ imprisonment.

The Cabinet gave its nod to the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act on Tuesday. What is more, the jail term for selling expiry date medicines has been extended to five years.

The Act will be put up before the House in its ensuing session. Once the House approves the Act, it will be implemented.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said the government had launched a campaign against the food adulterators. World Health Organisation has also warned against adulteration in the anti-corona vaccine, Mishra said.

This is the reason why the Act has been more stringent than it was earlier, he added. The cabinet also approved amendment to Minor Minerals Act-1966 (Gaun Khanij Niyam-1966).

Tender for Pattas of 31 minor mines will be issued. The proposal for giving Pattas for making sand from stones also got the cabinet’s nod.

A sum of Rs 125 will be charged as royalty for each cubic meter. A sum of Rs 25 for each cubic meter will be charged for minor minerals coming from outside the state. Pattas will be given for 30 years to those who give 15% extra amount on private land.

There is a condition that for making sand from stones 75% of employment should be given to locals.

The annual dead rent for Farsi Patthar (paving stones) has been reduced from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The cost of application form for minor mines, and charge for stamp paper have been increased. The security money for it has also been raised.

An amendment to cess on cess over price of diesel and petrol will be brought to the House in the ensuing session.

The cabinet also amended the rehabilitation scheme for land acquirement.

Those whose land is acquired will be rehabilitated on 1.6- fold farmland. This will be taken from those who are acquiring the plots for their use, despite availability of government land.

The government will not take any cost for the land to be acquired by its departments.

Religious Freedom Bill to be discussed on Dec 26

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said Religious Freedom Bill will be discussed on December 26 because of suggestions by various ministers. A few ministers suggested that there should be more punishment, and others said its limits should be extended. For this reason, the Chief Minister decided to discuss about it later.