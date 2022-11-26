Madhya Pradesh: Tigress found dead with injuries in Raisen district

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress was found dead with injury marks in a forest of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, a forest official said on Saturday.

According to the forest department, the carcass of a tigress, aged around five years, was found in Garhi forest range on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh principal chief conservator of forest (Wildlife) J S Chauhan confirmed the feline's death and said a photograph of the carcass showed injury marks.

The post-mortem report will reveal the exact cause of death, he said.

Asked about the involvement of poachers, Chauhan said, "We have received preliminary information. We are waiting for a detailed report of post-mortem." The carcass was disposed of in keeping with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), it was stated.