Madhya Pradesh: Tigress found dead in Umaria, tissue samples sent for tests

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress was found dead in Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official said.

The carcass was spotted near Kachodar Basad Nala in Ghughuti range, Umaria Divisional Forest Officer Mohit Sood said.

"It was around 10 years old and may have died three to four days ago. We have found no injury marks on the body," he said.

A post mortem has been carried out and the tigress' tissue samples are being sent for tests to check for possible causes of death, including poisoning, he added.