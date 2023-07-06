Madhya Pradesh: Tiger's Encounter With Cattle Terrifies Seoni Residents

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Sillor region filmed an extraordinary encounter including a tiger feeding on a cattle in Seoni District. The video is making rounds on social media. The incident occurred in the Sillor region, where locals witnessed the tiger feeding on a cattle. Later, the tiger left the area, leaving behind frightened villagers.

