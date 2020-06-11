Madhya Pradesh: Tiger reserves start preparations for reopening

Tiger Reserves of Madhya Pradesh are preparing to reopen from June 15. Forest department has called reports from all tiger reserves heads regarding their preparations to reopen tiger reserves for tourists in Madhya Pradesh.
Principle Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF-wild Life) Rajesh Shrivastva said, “Government has issued circular regarding opening of tiger reserve. We have contacted heads of tiger reserves about their preparations and suitable tentative dates for reopening of reserves. The reserve heads are forwarding their proposal with their stands.”
Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Director Vincent Rahim said, “ We have sent proposal of opening up our reserve from June 15. We after consulting all the officials and others wings prepared our proposal and sent it to PCCf wild life.”
Nine cubs spotted at Bandhavgarh
Nine cubs were spotted in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Director Vincent Rahim confirmed it stating six are from tiger and three are leopard cubs. Three each were spotted in Pitore, Manpur, and Pantha beats of tiger reserve. “There may be many which went unnoticed. These cubs were spotted by patrolling team,” said Rahim.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)