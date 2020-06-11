Madhya Pradesh: Tiger reserves start preparations for reopening

Tiger Reserves of Madhya Pradesh are preparing to reopen from June 15. Forest department has called reports from all tiger reserves heads regarding their preparations to reopen tiger reserves for tourists in Madhya Pradesh.

Principle Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF-wild Life) Rajesh Shrivastva said, “Government has issued circular regarding opening of tiger reserve. We have contacted heads of tiger reserves about their preparations and suitable tentative dates for reopening of reserves. The reserve heads are forwarding their proposal with their stands.”