Madhya Pradesh Tiger Reserves Closed Till October; Here’s WHY

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All the six tiger reserves of the state of Madhya Pradesh will remain closed to the general public and tourists from July 1. All six tiger reserves including Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Pench, Satpura, Panna, and Sanjay-Dubri have been closed for tourists.

However, tiger safaris will continue to operate in the buffer zones of some tiger reserves as before. Tourists will not be allowed in the core zones of national parks or tiger reserves for three months. This restriction will be in place until October 1.

According to information, in these weather conditions, it is crucial for tigers and tigresses to stay undisturbed in their solitude, and any disturbance during this period can make them aggressive. Hence, national parks have to be closed. Safaris will continue in the buffer zones of other tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh, where tourists can enjoy safaris during the rain. It is noteworthy that tigers and tigresses mate during the rain, and during this time, they prefer to stay alone.

This is why parks are closed for two to three months during the rain. In addition, driving on unpaved roads in parks or sanctuaries becomes quite challenging during the rain. There is an increased risk of accidents due to vehicles getting stuck on unpaved roads inside the forest.