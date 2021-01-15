Madhya Pradesh: Tiger rescued from Satpura Reserve suffers three fractures in head, two in hind legs

BHOPAL: A detailed medical examination of the rescued tiger from Satpura Tiger Reserve was conducted at Van Vihar National Park on Friday. The medical team confirmed three fractures in the head and two in hind legs besides serious injuries in other parts of the tiger.

The medical team headed by Dr Atul Gupta ran several medical tests including X-ray, ultrasound and blood test on the severely injured tiger. The five member medical team comprising Dr Sunil Kumar Tumadia, Dr Prashant Deshmukh, Dr Pritam Acharya and Dr Rajat Kulkarni conducted medical tests after tranquilizing the big cat.

According to the medical report there were four wound injuries caused by some pointed weapon on the head. Left hind limb of the tiger was also severely injured. The X-ray reports suggest four three fractures in the head and two in the left hind limb.