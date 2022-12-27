Madhya Pradesh: Tiger kills cub in Bandhavgarh Reserve

File Pic | Ashutosh Mishra, one of our readers.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger cub was found dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve situated in Umaria district. The authorities said tiger cub was killed by an adult tiger. Seventy per cent of cub’s body was eaten up by tiger, jackals, vultures etc.

The autopsy was performed on remaining body parts and later they were burnt as per the protocol. Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director Rajiv Mishra told Free Press that it was on Monday that a 13 to 15-month-old cub was found killed in Ganpuri beat in Chitouli range.

He informed that a tiger had killed an ox. The cub went near the kill. Infuriated, tiger attacked the cub. The tigress tried to save its cub but couldn’t succeed. After hearing the noise, forest staff launched search operation.

The inspecting forest officials also found the signs of fight on the scene apart from blood drops.