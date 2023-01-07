Madhya Pradesh: Tiger kills a woman in core area of Sanjay Tiger Reserve

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger killed a woman when she was picking firewood in core area of Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Sidhi on Saturday noon. Angry over the incident, local villagers have even done the protest. The authorities have started the process to provide compensation to the family of deceased woman.

A senior officer of Sanjay Tiger Reserve said to Free Press that a victim woman was identified as Guddi Bai Gotia ( aged around 45 years). She was resident of Badkadol village situated in buffer area of the reserve. This officer claimed that villagers were warned many times not to go inside the jungle to collect the fire wood or jungle produce.

In the meantime, it’s learnt that woman was ex Sarpanch. She with others has gone inside the jungle to collect the fire wood. She died within 25 minutes of the attack done by the tiger. The angry villagers said that it was on December 14 also that a tiger had attacked a village woman Omkali Singh, leaving her seriously injured. Notwithstanding this, reserve administration has taken no steps for security of villagers.

As villagers were protesting in angry manner, police have reached the spot to control the situation. Villagers were also angry that forest officials have not reached the spot on time and due to this reason, there was delay to take out the dead body of the victim.

Villagers added that a group of four to five tigers is roaming near the villagers, creating fear among them.