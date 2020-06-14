Madhya Pradesh: Tiger forest reserves to reopen from today

Even as the forest department are quite aware of the fact that opening tiger reserve would not attract any tourist right now due to corona outbreak, the authorities are going ahead with their plan of reopening the reserves in the state for public from Monday.

The whole exercise of reopening the reserves is being taken up for merely a fortnight as all tiger reserves and safaris in state stand closed annually from July 1 to September 30 due to rains. The administration has a tough task ahead to attract tourists during these 15 days period. PCC chief (wild life) SK Mandal said, “All the tiger reserves will be opened from Monday but it will be only for 15 days as in rainy season entry of tourists in core area remains prohibited. Buffer zone, tourism is though allowed. A fortnight period is too short a period, so far tourists have not shown any interest in coming to the reserves, said Mandal, adding that tourists would actually start arriving from October when we start observing wild life week.