Madhya Pradesh: Tiger dies after walking into trap at Pench reserve

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger died after allegedly walking into a snare used by poachers to capture wild boars or deer in a buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, an official said on Saturday.

A patrolling party found the big cat ensnared with his body parts intact in Ghatkohka area on Friday evening, the PTR's field director Vikram Singh Parihar said.

On finding the carcass, a sniffer dog squad searched the area to apprehend the unidentified poachers, he said. It appears that the tiger walked into a trap set up to catch a wild boar or deer, he said, adding that had the poachers killed the animal for its body parts, they would have disfigured it.

It looks like when the tiger tried to free himself from the noose-cum-trap, the GI wire around his neck tightened, strangling him, the official said. The carcass was disposed of after post-mortem as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority's (NTCA) guidelines, while the viscera has been sent for a test, he said.