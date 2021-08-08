Madhya Pradesh: Tiger die because of their increasing number says Vijay Shah

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Forest Minister Vijay Shah has said that tigers are dying in the state because of the increasing number and because of the old age.

Shah made the above statement on Sunday when he was on a short visit to Jabalpur.

Minister shah, however, claimed that whenever recounting of the tiger processed, Madhya Pradesh would get the title of the tiger state. He also said that more arrangements have made for foods, habitat and protection of wildlife in order to maintain the status of Tiger State.

A battalion of 300 State Armed Police Force (SAF) jawans have been posted to stop tiger hunting, deforestation. Jawans would monitor and catch the poachers in the area. Both the regime and the law against poachers are strict. Shah added.

On the question of making Nauradehi Sanctuary, Shah said that more than 2000 animals would be released there, before that villages settled there would be shifted to some other place.

The villagers would get the compensation amount of Rs 15,00,000 and land for their livelihood. A safe and conducive environment to wild animals would be prepared soon. Shah added.