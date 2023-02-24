Madhya Pradesh: Thugs usurps woman’s land using bogus documents in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thugs has sold Rs 5 crore worth land of a woman by making bogus documents, the police said on Friday.

As soon as the woman came to know of it, she lodged a complaint at the police station. The police began a probe into the case.

The police said Prema Bai, a resident of Nainagiri, owned the land. A few months ago, she came to know that some had bought her land.

Prema Bai told the police that the other woman, who had been used by the thugs for fraudulently registering her land, was educated whereas she is uneducated and uses her thumb for any official work.

The woman who transferred the land to another person can make her signature. The police are searching for the criminals.

In charge of Sirol police station Gajendra Dhakad said the woman’s land had been usurped with the help of bogus documents.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)