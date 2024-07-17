 Madhya Pradesh: Three Persons Drown In Separate Incidents
Madhya Pradesh: Three Persons Drown In Separate Incidents

Two of them were cousins and one was 39-year-old man.

PTI FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Three Persons Drown In Separate Incidents | Representative Image

Sheopur/Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor boys and a man drowned in different incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur and Betul districts, police said on Wednesday.

In Sheopur, two cousins, aged 12 and 17, went for a bath in a rain-water filled stone mine in Occhapur village on Wednesday morning, Ochhapur police station in-charge Jai Singh Raghuvanshi said.

One of them ventured into the deep water while the other one tried to save him but both drowned, he said.

A person grazing cattle alerted villagers about the incident, he said.

The bodies were later fished out and sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

39-year-old man slipped into well

In Betul district, 39-year-old Guddu Kawanpure slipped into a well while fetching water from it in Masod village on Tuesday, Multai police station in-charge Rajesh Satankar said.

Some villagers later pulled him out but could not save his life, the police added. 

Children Wade Through Water, Mud To Reach School In Village

Ichhawar (Madhya Pradesh): Fourteen years have passed since Right to Education was carried out, but the government schools in Ichhawar are still facing many problems. There is no water outlet in many schools. As a result, water accumulates on the school premises and the clothes of the children get dirty.  Because of mud on the road outside the school premises and stagnant water on its premises, many children do not go to school.

With inputs from Dinesh Nagar

A secondary school in Bordikalan village under Ichhawar development block is one such institution where the children have to wade through mud and water to reach the school. According to the laws, it is the duty of the government to provide obstacle-free roads to the children so that they have no problem in reaching schools.

When the issue was raised before the block development coordinator of Ichhawar Janpad education centre Subhash Dubey, he said he would make any comments after holding talks with the Sarpanch.

According to sections 7 and 8 of the RTE, the government and the local officers should be responsible for providing a better atmosphere for education. When the issue was put up before chief executive officer of Janpad Panchayat Shivani Mishra, she said that since she had come to know of the issue, she would see to it.

