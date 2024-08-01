 Madhya Pradesh: Three Of Family Drown In Maheshwar
Madhya Pradesh: Three Of Family Drown In Maheshwar

Desperate attempt to save son ends in tragedy.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Three Of Family Drown In Maheshwar | Representative Image

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family from Indore lost their lives while bathing in the Narmada at Mandal Khor Ghat, Maheshwar on Wednesday. The deceased are identified as 45-year-old Urmila Rajput and her two children 25-year-old daughter Mohini and 18-year-old son Vikram.

The family, hailing from Arvindo, Sanwer Road, E-Sector in Indore, had come to visit Maheshwar on Wednesday morning. The tragic sequence unfolded when Vikram began to drown while bathing. In a desperate attempt to save him, his mother and sister leaped into the river.

Unfortunately, none of them knew how to swim, leading to a fatal outcome. Vikram's elder brother, Aman Rajput, who was sitting on a higher part of the ghat and using his mobile phone, noticed the bodies of his mother and sister floating in the water.

He immediately alerted local divers. The divers retrieved the bodies of Urmila and Mohini, while the search for Vikram's body continued. The incident has left the family and the local community in shock. Urmila Rajput and her daughter Mohini, who also left behind a one-and-a-half-month-old son, are mourned deeply by their loved ones.

Receiving the information, inspector Pankaj Tiwari, SDM Anil Jain and tehsildar Rakesh Sastiya arrived at the spot. The bodies of Urmila and Mohini were sent to Maheshwar Hospital for further procedures.

