Madhya Pradesh: Three minor girls abducted from different areas

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Three minor girls have been abducted from different areas in the city, the police said on Monday.

The worried parents of those girls lodged complaints at the police stations.

The city police have launched a search for those missing girls and registered complaints against the unknown abductors, sources further said.

The police said that they had received a complaint on November 20 that a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were abducted from their residences under Umariapan police station.

In another incident, a 16-year-old girl was abducted from a house in an area under Barhi police station.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 01:56 AM IST