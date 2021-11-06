Madhya Pradesh: Three ministers from Bundelkhand played crucial role in BJP’s victory

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three cabinet ministers from Sagar district have played a crucial role in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s win in three assembly constituencies and in one parliamentary seat.

They are: senior-most legislator and PWD Minister Gopal Bharvaga, Minister for Urban Development and Housing Bhupendra Singh Thakur and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput.

Bhargava took the responsibility of Prithvipur constituency; Rajput assumed the charge of Jobat seat; and both of them stuck to those constituencies and ensured the party’s victory.

Thakur was the convener of the election management committee.

Bhargava related the story of Krishna and Sudama to woo the Brahmin voters in Prithvipur where the people of that community were angry with the BJP.

He was seen campaigning under heavy rain. Prithvipur constituency was considered the safest seat for the Congress.

Bhargava who was in charge minister of Niwari district arrived in the district in the first week of October and held public meetings and street-corner gatherings till October 27.

He was in direct touch with the voters. This was the reason why the BJP won Prithvipur seat with handsome margin.

After taking over as convener of the party’s election management committee, Thakur continuously held meetings at the BJP office in Bhopal.

He discussed every point of campaigning threadbare with the party’s election sub-committee.

He began to take feedback on all the seats sitting in the party office in Bhopal.

He also played an important role in sending the election material to all places and in arranging meetings of the Chief Minister and other star campaigners.

Similarly, Rajput stayed in Jobat constituency in October. He campaigned through ‘Khatla meetings (a type of local system to contact voters).’

Rajput was able to convince the tribal voters that the Congress may have won the seat many times, but the party did not do anything for the tribal people.

Rajput contacted people in villages. He campaigned at nights. And his hard work fetched fruits.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 10:43 PM IST