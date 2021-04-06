Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, two injured as car overturns after hitting a rock in Raisen

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family including a seven-year-old girl, were killed and two others injured when their car collided with a rock and overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Jakha bridge, about 18 kms from the district headquarters, in the morning when the victims were travelling towards Bhopal, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Amritlal Meena said.

The car, which was travelling at a high speed, hit a rock and overturned near the bridge, he said.

Priyank Tiwari (35), his pregnant sister-in-law Srishti Tiwari (30) and a seven-year-old girl died on the spot, while a 30-year-old woman and six-year-old girl were injured in the accident, the official said.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said, adding that the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the family after post-mortem. The deceased man was travelling to Bhopal with his family to join a new job, the official said.