Madhya Pradesh: Three killed due to political rivalry in Bhind district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were killed following political rivalry in Pachera village under Mehgaon police station in Bhind district on Sunday. Heavy police force was deployed in the village to control untoward situation, police said.

Police station incharge Vineet Tiwari told media that there was rivalry between the former sarpanch of village Banti Sharma and his political rival Hakim Singh Tyagi. They are the distant relatives.

It is alleged that the supporters of Banti Sharma opened fire on the three victims Hakim Singh, Anuj Singh Tyagi and Pinku Singh Tyagi from close range. In the firing, three died while accused fled from the spot.

“On Sunday noon five people including the three were heading to their agriculture field, when around 16 assailants attacked them. Around 8 round of fire was opened, in the incident the three died”, said the TI.

Police sources informed that in the recent panchayat elections, the ex-sarpanch Banti had supported one of his supporter in the election. And Hakim also supported one of the candidate in the election.

The candidate of Hakim Singh won the election and the candidate of Banti lost the election. Since then the rivalry started. After the incident the villagers took the three to the Mehgaon CHC for the treatment. The block medical officer was not present in the hospital. Angry villagers ransacked the hospital. Doctors declared two as brought dead and other one died during course of treatment.

The police have registered the case under Sections 302,307,147,148,149 of IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act. The police have arrested the two accused in the case.

