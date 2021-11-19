Madhya Pradesh: Three kickboxing coaches from state selected for national training camp

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three kickboxing coaches have been selected from Madhya Pradesh to take part in the national training camp for the kickboxers to be held at Mirik in West Bengal from November 20 to 24, said the secretary of Madhya Pradesh Kickboxing Association Manish Arya on Thursday.

This would be the first camp after the national body was recognised by the government of India.

Kick boxing coaches Sayeed Alam, Kartik Patel and Rakhi Sikarwar have been selected for the national camp.

In the training camp organised, they will be trained about the theory and practical exercises of the musical form of kickboxing and creative forms events. The latest techniques of kickboxing will be taught to then to develop their confidence.

In the last phase of the camp, an examination of the coaches will be taken, on passing which, the coach will be given a diploma certificate.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 12:41 AM IST