Madhya Pradesh: CM orders dismissal of hree Jabalpur cybercrime cops for criminal conspiracy, extortion, Cybercrime SP shifted to PHQ

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered dismissal of the three Jabalpur cybercrime police personnel including two sub inspectors and one constable who have been charged of criminal conspiracy and extortion. The government also shifted Jabalpur cybercrime SP Ankit Shulka to Bhopal PHQ. The CM ordered cops dismissal under Article 311 of the Constitution.
Earlier , the three police personnel were suspended by ADG Cyber crime A Sai Manohar. The police personnel of cyber crime department sub inspectors Pankaj Sahu, Rashid Parvez Khan and constable Asif Ali Khan are allegedly involved in the bribery ring when they had gone to arrest the wanted accused in Noida.
The police of Sector 20 of Noida had registered a case against the three police personnel posted in Jabalpur police station on Saturday evening.
On Sunday five people, including two sub-inspectors and a constable of the MP Police, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for alleged criminal conspiracy and extortion.
The policemen had gone to investigate the case against the two brothers facing charges in a ponzi case. A four-member police team from Jabalpur had gone to Noida on December 15 to probe the ponzi case, but three of them were themselves found involved in extortion and conspiracy.
Suryabhan Yadav was accused in the ponzi case in which a person identified as Chandrakant Dubey was a complainant. The MP police team had come to investigate that matter but intended to make money from Yadav and offered to release him.
The police officials had picked up Yadav from his office in Sector 62 the next day (December 16) and taken a big amount from him. They had also offered to get one of Yadav's bank accounts in Sector 18 de-frozen in exchange for some money. This account had Rs 58 lakh and was frozen by the MP police. On December 18, the team allegedly came to a bank to released Shashikant’s account apparently to withdraw more money.
Suryabhan had shared his ordeal with the Delhi-based friend who then decided to take matters into his own hands. Along with four accomplices, they reached sector 18 in his wife’s car and confronted the officers, during the scuffle, they fled with S-I Khan’s gun.
Noida Police found that there had been inconsistencies in the statements of the visiting policemen and the video helped them put the pieces together.
The three policemen, and brothers Shashikant and Suryabhan were arrested on December 19 from near the sector 18 metro station. They were booked under sections 395 (punishment for dacoity), 384 (punishment for extortion), 120b (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The three suspended personnel are attached in the Jabalpur cyber crime zonal office till further orders.
In a late evening development, the government shifted Jabalpur cybercrime SP Ankit Shulka to Bhopal PHQ.