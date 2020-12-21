Madhya Pradesh: CM orders dismissal of hree Jabalpur cybercrime cops for criminal conspiracy, extortion, Cybercrime SP shifted to PHQ

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered dismissal of the three Jabalpur cybercrime police personnel including two sub inspectors and one constable who have been charged of criminal conspiracy and extortion. The government also shifted Jabalpur cybercrime SP Ankit Shulka to Bhopal PHQ. The CM ordered cops dismissal under Article 311 of the Constitution.

Earlier , the three police personnel were suspended by ADG Cyber crime A Sai Manohar. The police personnel of cyber crime department sub inspectors Pankaj Sahu, Rashid Parvez Khan and constable Asif Ali Khan are allegedly involved in the bribery ring when they had gone to arrest the wanted accused in Noida.

The police of Sector 20 of Noida had registered a case against the three police personnel posted in Jabalpur police station on Saturday evening.

On Sunday five people, including two sub-inspectors and a constable of the MP Police, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for alleged criminal conspiracy and extortion.

The policemen had gone to investigate the case against the two brothers facing charges in a ponzi case. A four-member police team from Jabalpur had gone to Noida on December 15 to probe the ponzi case, but three of them were themselves found involved in extortion and conspiracy.

Suryabhan Yadav was accused in the ponzi case in which a person identified as Chandrakant Dubey was a complainant. The MP police team had come to investigate that matter but intended to make money from Yadav and offered to release him.