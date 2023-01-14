e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Three held for smuggling leopard skin

Madhya Pradesh: Three held for smuggling leopard skin

The team reached the directed spot and stopped the vehicle, through which the suspects were travelling.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team comprising Crime branch sleuths and Panagar police officials of Jabalpur arrested three persons for smuggling leopard skin, the police said on Friday. Official sources said that following a tip-off from the whistle-blower on Thursday night about two men travelling by a four-wheeler and trying to smuggle the skin of a leopard, the team comprising crime branch officials and police personnel sprung into action. The team reached the directed spot and stopped the vehicle, through which the suspects were travelling.

The suspects tried to flee but were detained eventually. The suspects identified themselves as Prateek Choubey and (33) and Shankar Patel (50). When the team inspected the car, they found a leopard skin and several other possessions, which included Rs 7 thousand in cash and two cell phones. When Choubey was questioned with regard to the leopard skin, he said that he had purchased it from a man identified as Vishraam Singh Gond, a resident of Jamuniya village. The team rushed to Jamuniya village and arrested Gond. All three of the accused were sent to jail under the relevant sections of the Forest act.

Read Also
Jabalpur’s Malviya Chowk & Sharad Yadav: How the prominent Bihar politician remained connected to...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: DG Infantry reviews training of Agniveer at Grenadiers Regimental Centre in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: DG Infantry reviews training of Agniveer at Grenadiers Regimental Centre in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: Sharad Yadav’s mortal remains arrive Bhopal; last rites to be conducted at his...

Madhya Pradesh: Sharad Yadav’s mortal remains arrive Bhopal; last rites to be conducted at his...

Madhya Pradesh: Three held for smuggling leopard skin

Madhya Pradesh: Three held for smuggling leopard skin

Madhya Pradesh: BJYM organises race for school children on Nat’l Youth Day

Madhya Pradesh: BJYM organises race for school children on Nat’l Youth Day

Madhya Pradesh: Students of NavnidhHasomal Lakhani Public School perform Surya Namaskar

Madhya Pradesh: Students of NavnidhHasomal Lakhani Public School perform Surya Namaskar