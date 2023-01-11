Madhya Pradesh: Three held for hacking elderly woman to death in Rehti

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Rehti police of Sehore have arrested three youths in connection with an elderly woman’s murder, whose body was found floating in Narmada River on January 4, the police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Sehore, Mayank Awasthi said that the elderly woman, aged 75 years, who was murdered has been identified as Baliya Yaduwanshi. He said that Yaduwanshi suddenly went missing on the intervening night of January 3 and January 4, after which a missing person complaint had been lodged at the Rehti police station.

The police sprung into action and began investigations to trace the missing woman. During investigations, the police learnt that Yaduwanshi had gone to attend a funeral in the Dimawar village of Sehore on January 3. She also met her sister’s grandson, identified as Dharmendra Yadav there. Yadav was tempted by the woman’s gold ornaments and decided to carry out a recce of the area where the woman used to reside.

A day after conducting the recce, Yadav and two of his accomplices, identified as Dilip Yaduwanshi and Neelesh Yaduwanshi murdered the woman at her house on the intervening night of January 3 and January 4, and disposed her body in Narmada River. After this, they made off with the woman’s gold ornaments and fled the village.

The police took the accused trio into custody and seized all the stolen ornaments.