Madhya Pradesh: Three-day transporters’ strike ends, transport minister invites transporters to Sagar for discussion

Three-day strike of truck operators ended on Wednesday. Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput has called truck operators to Sagar for a meeting.
A delegation, comprising Indore Truck Operators and Transport Association National President CL Mukati, Vice President Vijay Kalra, Rakesh Tiwari and Chatar Singh Bhati, is leaving for Sagar to meet transport minister Govind Singh Rajput.
CL Mukati, president of Truck Operators Association, said, “Three-day strike ended on Wednesday. Minister Govind Rajput has called us for meeting in Sagar and our delegation is going for the meeting. We are hopeful of positive decision on fulfillment of demands. If meeting with minister fails to yield positive results, truck operators will decide next course of action which could be indefinite strike.”
Truck operators went on three-day strike in support of their demands on August 10. They are demanding withdrawal of VAT on diesel and relief in other taxes during corona crisis. The issue of discussion will include waiver of goods tax, penalty in corona period apart from insurance cover to truck drivers.
Apart from this, discussion will be also held with Madhya Pradesh Bus Operators. Notably, bus operators are also on strike, opposing hike in diesel rates and vice versa. Even after lifting of lockdown, buses are not plying on roads, creating huge problem to people of state.
