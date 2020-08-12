Madhya Pradesh: Three-day transporters’ strike ends, transport minister invites transporters to Sagar for discussion

Truck operators went on three-day strike in support of their demands on August 10. They are demanding withdrawal of VAT on diesel and relief in other taxes during corona crisis. The issue of discussion will include waiver of goods tax, penalty in corona period apart from insurance cover to truck drivers.

Apart from this, discussion will be also held with Madhya Pradesh Bus Operators. Notably, bus operators are also on strike, opposing hike in diesel rates and vice versa. Even after lifting of lockdown, buses are not plying on roads, creating huge problem to people of state.