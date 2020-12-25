Madhya Pradesh: Three-day food fest and craft bazaar ‘Umang 2020’ with ‘Beti Pujan’ at Palash Residency

Principal Secretary Culture and Tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla inaugurated a three-day food fest and craft bazaar ‘Umang 2020’ with ‘Beti Pujan’ at Palash Residency on Friday evening.

The state government announced that the Pujan is mandatory in every government programme on Thursday. And it is the first event in the city where the Pujan was held. The fest is being organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) in association with NABARD to promote vocal for local.

He said that there is a ticket of Rs 150 for a person above 15 year in the event to maintain social distancing. Shukla said that the fest will also be organised at other tourist places of the state “ We are selecting around 10 such places for the fest.,” he added.

Shula also inaugurated a bakery ‘Palash the fresh loaf’. A wide variety of bakery items like plum cakes, pastries, puffs, muffins and brownie are available here.

General Manager of the corporation, S Vishwanathan and in-charge official of NABARD, D S Chauhan were present.

Around 50 self-help groups (SHGs) of NABARD from different places of the state including Devas, Ujjain, Betul Chhindwada, Tikamgarh have showcased their handloom products here.

Besides delicious food and handlooms, some cultural events were also organised. Artisan from Dewas presented Badhai songs and Rai dance on the inaugural day of the event.The fest will open for visitors from 12pm to 10pm.