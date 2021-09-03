Madhya Pradesh: Three branches of Sahara India booked for duping investors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing has registered three cases against the different branches of Sahara India company, for committing fraud with the investors, on Thursday, said the officials.

The cases were registered against the two branches of the company in Jabalpur and one in Katni on the recommendation of Jabalpur unit of EOW.

In Madhya Pradesh innocent investors were cheated by the chit-fund companies. These ‘investors’ included daily wagers like rickshaw pullers, vegetable sellers, hawkers, maids, and so on. Lured with high returns, the small-time investors put their hard-earned money in the chit fund companies.

The Jabalpur EOW SP, Devendra Pratap Singh Rajput told Free Press that three cases have been registered against the three branches of Sahara India company for duping 32 investors so far. The three cases has been registered under section 409,420 of IPC, sections 3,4 and 6 of chit fund prohibitions, and investors safety Act section 6(1) against the accused (s) of the cases.

Gorakhpur: A case registered against the branch of Gorakhpur (Jabalpur) in which 12 investors had deposited the amount of Rs 19,68,993 and the company was not returning the amount. The case has been registered against the seven accused (s) of the case.

Ranjhi: A second case was registered against the branch Ranjhi (Jabalpur) where 16 investors are cheated. They had deposited the amount of Rs 16,42,368 in the company and now the company was refusing to pay the amount. The case has been registered against the seven accused of the case.

Katni: The company’s branch in Katni, committed fraud with four investors. They had deposited the amount of Rs 2,24,863 into the company and now they are not returning the money. The case has been registered against the five accused of the case.

Small time investors fell prey to Chit fund companies

Nobody knows the volume of the money siphoned by the chit fund companies in the state and also the number of victims became the prey of the companies.

In the month of February 2021, in the cabinet meeting the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement, that around Rs 8,00 crore had been recovered from the companies and had returned to around 50,000 people.

CM has launched the drive against the fraudsters and asked the police department to help the victims to recover their money.

To an estimate around 75,000 ‘investors’ who are daily wage// workers, house maids, hawkers, small shop owners and others are cheated by the chit fund companies in the state.

It is claimed that these companies had siphoned around Rs 40,000 crore of the hard-earned money from the victims.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:13 AM IST