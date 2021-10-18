Madhya Pradesh: This dowry box depicts Lord Krishna’s life, Jagannath lores

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jautuka Pedi, a dowry box of Odisha is the third Exhibit of the Week of the month that has been displayed on social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal.

Collected from Chitrakar community of Puri in Odisha in 2015, the height and width of the exhibit are 29.5cm - 47.5 cm and width 21.5 cm - 36.5 cm respectively.

Museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra said Jautuka Pedi is a decorative dowry box used by tribal communities of Odisha during marriages. It resembles temple-like structure. The lower part is a square box and the upper part consists of a conical lid with a flat top.

According to customary practices, the Pedi is given as a gift by bride's father to the groom's family at the time of marriage. In this box, clothes, household utensils, ornaments and bride's daily-use items like vermillion, bangles, aalta (a kind of liquid red colour) are kept.

The preparation of Jautuka Pedi begins with process of crafting a wooden box out of gamharia wood according to wishes of Chitrakar. The Chitrakar prepares the wooden surface for painting and paints it following a definite sequence as practised in Pata Painting tradition.

The box comes in sets of three or five layers in various sizes with paintings depicting life of Lord Krishna, Lord Jagannath, scenes from Ramayana, Lord Ganesha, musicians, dancers, animals, plants, floral motifs, good luck symbols and signs.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 08:51 PM IST