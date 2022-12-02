Madhya Pradesh: Thieves escaping with bike caught in CCTV in Gwalior

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 10:05 PM IST
Representative Image |
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The activities of three bike thieves have been caught in a CCTV camera, the police said on Friday. Three thieves got off a two-wheeler outside a residence. One of them was watching the movements of locals, and another was sitting on his bike.

Another thief opened the lock of the bike kept outside the house with the master key and made off with the two-wheeler. The incident occurred outside an apartment on Tansen road under Padaw police station in Gwalior district, the police said.

According to reports, a resident of Bhitarwar village, 26-year-old Pushendra Koli has taken a room in the Loko Tansen Apartment for studies.

The brother of Pushpendra, Vinod Koli, came to the apartment on his two-wheeler at 8pm on November 24 this year. When he went out of the apartment, he could not see his bike. When he did not find his bike, he went to the police station and made a complaint about it.

On the grounds of complaint, when the police began to sift through the CCTV footage, they saw three thieves. The police registered a case against three bike lifters and began an investigation into the incident.

Rs 5L demanded for cattle fair

The members of the cattle committee on Thursday demanded a sum of Rs 5 lakh from the administration for conducting cattle fair in Gwalior district. The cattle fair will be part of the trade fair beginning from December 14. It will continue till December 18. Once the chairman of the Morena Development authority approves the proposal, preparations for the fair will begin. The government departments have been advised to set up shops at the fair. As many as 2,200 shops will be allotted this year.

