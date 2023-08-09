Madhya Pradesh: Thieves Escape With Scribe’s Bike

FPJ

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): A band of unidentified thieves made off with a motorcycle from the new bus stand area on Wednesday, the police said.

Since the bike belonged to a journalist in the city, it contained documents related to his profession.

According to bike owner Vijay Raghuwanshi who lives in the bus stand area parked the two-wheeler outside his house in the morning.

After a while, when he wanted to go to market by the two-wheeler, he did not find it there.

When he did not find his two-wheeler, he made the information viral on social media groups, and lodged a complaint about it at the police station.

