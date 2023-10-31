Madhya Pradesh: Thieves Cut Out Window In Gwalior Forest Department Office, Steal Revenue Records Of 7 Years

Madhya Pradesh: Revenue Records Of 7 Years Stolen From Gwalior Forest Department Office | Forest Department's Revenue Section

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Government documents of revenue records of 7 years have been stolen from Gwalior Forest Department Office. According to the Forest Department, those were important documents from 2016 to 2022.

Surprisingly, the theft was carried out by cutting out a window from the back side of the office. Also, the office is located in a posh area of the city. The office of Gwalior SP is right in front of the Forest Department office along with other important governmental offices.

Currently, the police have registered a case on the incident under relevant sections and investigation is underway.

FP Photo

According to information, the documents were bundled in about 25 to 30 boxes. However, the Forest Department has said that all those documents were already audited, yet their theft is inexplicable.

According to information, the stolen documents include many important files related to other investigations. Suspicions have also raised that some internal employee is involved in this theft.

Divisional Forest Officer Ankit Pandey | FP Photo

Divisional Forest Officer Ankit Pandey said, “The records that went missing are from the year 2016 to 2022. Such an incident has happened for the first time and the officials are clueless about the reasons behind.”

He added, “Those documents were the vouchers of compensation given in exchange for projects done by the forest department. These vouchers help in exposing the various irregularities from time to time. Hence, Forest Department officials are busy investigating at their level.”