Madhya Pradesh: Thieves Break Into House In Badkhura Village Of Satna, Make Away With Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 3L

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves struck a house located in the gram panchayat Badkhura village of Satna and made away with Rs 1 lakh in cash, as well as jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh on Saturday late night, the police said.

The Unchehara police have been investigating the case, who said that the daughter of the house owner was asleep inside, when the incident occurred.

BJP leader of the village, Krishna Kumar Gautam told the media that the man whose house had been burgled has been identified as Rameshwar Lodhi, who is a farmer by profession. His daughter Bhavna Lodhi had been married off earlier, who had come to live with her parents for some days.

On Saturday night, Bhavna was asleep inside her house, while her parents had gone somewhere. Thieves sneaked into the house and broke the locker, inside which Rs 1 lakh in cash were kept. Alongside this, gold ornaments and jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh were also kept. All of it was stolen by the unidentified thieves.

When Bhavna heard the sound of the thieves conversing with each other, she woke up suddenly to check who was there inside the house. The thieves turned circumspect and took away the box, in which the entire money and valuables were kept.

Bhavna informed the Unchehara police about the case, after which they have launched investigations to trace the accused and apprehend them immediately.

