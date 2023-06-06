 Madhya Pradesh: Thief Drills Hole In Wall To Sneak Into Mobile Store, Steals Phones Worth Rs 13 Lakh
The entire incident was captured on the shop's CCTV cameras.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A thief broke into a mobile shop by drilling a hole in the common wall and stole mobiles worth Rs 13 lakh on Tuesday.

According to information, a neighboring shop was razed of by the administration. Taking advantage of the broken shop, the cunning thief drilled the hole into its wall to enter the mobile store. He picked the most expensive mobile phones from the shop, leaving behind devices of lower value. Approximately 13 lakhs rupees worth of mobile phones were stolen.

The incident was recognised when the owner of the shop arrived in the morning and discovered the missing inventory.

The local Lardganj Police Station has registered a case and initiated a thorough probe into the matter.

