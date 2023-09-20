Madhya Pradesh: They Pray For Modi On His Birthday Wan Him To Rule The Country

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): Muslim women in Sironj wrote a letter with their blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi praying for his longer life on his birthday on Sunday. The prayers were offered at an event organized by Mahak Jankalyan Samaj Sewa Samiti. Legislator Umakant Sharma presided over the function. The letter written from the stage, where the function was held, will be sent to Modi.

According to the director of Mahak Jankalyan Samati Sajid Naj, the organisation imparts vocational training to the poor women so that they may earn a living. The event was held to celebrate Modi’s birthday. Sharma gave ten sewing machines to Hindu and Muslim women. Seventy-three lamps were lit and a cake was cut. Little girls also presented a cultural programme on the occasion. Shahar Kaji Rashid Khan, senior leader of the BJP Liquat Ali and others were present at the function.