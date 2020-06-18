Madhya Pradesh: There should be rapport between BJP workers and Jyotiraditya Scindia’s men, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said the BJP should think about how to maintain coordination between the workers of the party and the supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He made the above remark at a meeting of election management committee of the party on Thursday.

The party’s election operation committee and in charges of various assembly constituencies chalked out a strategy for the by-elections.

It was resolved that the discrimination made by the Kamal Nath government between Chhindwara and other districts across the state would be raised.