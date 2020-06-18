Madhya Pradesh: There should be rapport between BJP workers and Jyotiraditya Scindia’s men, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said the BJP should think about how to maintain coordination between the workers of the party and the supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia.
He made the above remark at a meeting of election management committee of the party on Thursday.
The party’s election operation committee and in charges of various assembly constituencies chalked out a strategy for the by-elections.
It was resolved that the discrimination made by the Kamal Nath government between Chhindwara and other districts across the state would be raised.
The leaders agreed that the deeds of the 15-month-old Congress government would be put up before public.
In charge of the state BJP Vinay Shahasrabuddhe urged the leaders to be ready with the issues against the Congress before the by-elections.
It was also resolved at the meeting that the party should reach out to maximum number of people through social media.
As there will be many changes in electioneering because of the corona pandemic, the party should make a strategy accordingly, he said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)