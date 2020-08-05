Madhya Pradesh: The state needs to be self-reliant in health facilities, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the state requires better health facilities and needs to be self-reliant in health services. While in a video conference with the officials of the health department, the CM said that such an arrangement is a must to ensure that citizens of the state should not go to other states for treatment.

The CM took the video conferencing of the health and other department officials, after returning from the hospital on Wednesday.

He further added that in order to make the state self-reliant in health services, a campaign will be conducted to bring improvement in the condition of district hospitals, medical colleges and their affiliated hospitals.

By removing the shortage of human and technical resources, there is a need to make such kind of an arrangement which facilitates people to get complete treatment in the state itself.

The CM has said that there is a need to take special precautions in offices and establishments. He instructed that action should be taken against officers-employees if found guilty of negligence in precautions to be followed in offices for protection from the corona.

He also stressed the need for commencing awareness campaigns at wide scale to tackle corona in the state. Moreover, he sought information in connection to the awareness campaign started in rural markets.

He further mentioned that private hospitals should also be instructed that after observing symptoms of corona in patients, they should be immediately referred to COVID care centres and dedicated centers. He also issued instructions to make necessary arrangements for increasing rapid antigen tests in the state.

The CM has said that as per the latest guidelines of ICMR, home isolation and quarantine should be encouraged in the state. The effective monitoring of such people should be ensured by monitoring apps and other means.

During the review of the situation in Rewa and Jhabua, the CM instructed to increase the testing and contact tracing. The Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare Dr Prabhuram Chowdhary has said that permission for leaving Jhabua should be granted under only inevitable circumstances.