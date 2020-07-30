Madhya Pradesh: The last date to deposit road tax extended to August 31

Bhopal: The road tax department has extended the last date to deposit the road tax till the end of August. The department issued the orders on Thursday stating that the consumers can deposit their monthly tax on or before August 31.

The offices in the state have been closed since the COVID induced lockdown was imposed nationwide. The pandemic caught hold on every sector of the society, shaking the basic lifestyle of mankind.

Initially, the last date to deposit the road tax was April which kept extending due to lockdown and now has been fixed to August 31st.

The private bus operators are not willing to run their buses. They are demanding to waive off the road tax from March to July and now to August.

The bus operators’ association was hopeful that their demands will be heard after the cabinet expansion which was done on July 2, but their request went to no avail.