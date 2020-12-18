Madhya Pradesh: Test for teachers if students perform poorly in X and XII Board exams

BHOPAL: Controversy has broken out over the school education department’s order for teachers to appear in a test. Teachers of schools where the students of Classes X and XII performed poorly have been asked to appear in a test after which their orientation will be done.
An efficiency test will be done for subject teachers where the Board results of the school remained below 40%. A test will be taken not only of the teachers of those schools, but also of the teachers of middle school from where the student was promoted.
Textbooks allowed
The test of the teachers will be held on December 27 and 28. Teachers will be allowed to use textbooks during the test, but guides or other study material will not be allowed. Evaluation of the copies will be done immediately, but the results will be announced later.
‘Equally responsible’ ‘We believe that teachers of Classes VIII and IX are equally responsible for the performance of a student in Class X. Therefore, teachers of these classes should also be evaluated’— Jaishri Kiyawat, commissioner, directorate of public instructions
Teachers have started opposing this decision of the school education department. The school education department should first ask the teachers of the class concerned about the reasons for poor results and then plan a strategy instead of generalising the outcome, they feel.
A similar experiment was done even in the previous year after the services of 16 teachers were terminated. Those whose services were terminated included teachers who did not even appear for the test. A committee had been formed after the issue was raised, but the findings of the committee had not come out yet, said Yadav.
‘But this isn’t fair…’ ‘We have no problems in taking any test, but holding teachers of Classes IX and X responsible for the performance of students in Class XII and teachers of Classes VIII and IX for the results of Class X isn’t fair’— Jagdish Yadav, state president of the Rajya Shikshak Sangh
