Madhya Pradesh: Tenure of Imarti Devi, Aidal Singh Kansana and Girraj Dandotia ends today

BHOPAL: The tenure of Cabinet ministers Imarti Devi and Aidal Singh Kansana and state minister Girraj Dandotia is ending on Saturday. All of them have lost elections. They are completing six months on January 2, because they took oath as ministers in July last year.

They handed over their resignation letters to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after the results of the by-elections were out. Nonetheless, it is not yet known whether Chouhan has sent those resignations to the Governor.

The tenure of these ministers ends on its own, however. Imarti Devi has continuously worked, since there has not been any communication from the Chief Minister’s Office about acceptance of her resignation. Both Kansana and Dandotia, however, stopped working as ministers after putting in their papers. Imarti Devi took part in a Cabinet meeting after losing the by-elections.

All three have to leave government bungalows