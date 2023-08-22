 Madhya Pradesh: Tenant Stabbed To Death Over Love Affair With Landlord's Relative In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Tenant Stabbed To Death Over Love Affair With Landlord's Relative In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Tenant Stabbed To Death Over Love Affair With Landlord's Relative In Gwalior

The accused is alleged to have committed this heinous act due to his illicit relationship with a female relative of the victim.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly murdered his tenant after he fell in love with the former's female relative at Shivaji nagar in Gwalior on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Rajendra Kushwaha, had been residing on rent in the house of the accused named Devendra Rana, for the past 7 to 8 months. During this time, familiarity had developed between Rajendra and Devendra Rana's female relative.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Mixed Weather Pattern Across The State, Heavy Rain Expected In Gwalior & Chambal...
article-image

On the day of the incident, Rajendra arrived to meet this female relative. Unfortunately, their encounter was noticed by Devendra Rana, triggering a heated argument between the two. The altercation escalated, leading to a physical confrontation.

Devendra Rana attacked Rajendra with a sharp knife.

As soon as the news reached the police, senior officers, including ASP Rajesh Singh Chandel, rushed to the scene along with a forensic team for investigation.

Devendra Rana was apprehended and placed under custody.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the motive behind the murder was the illicit relationship between the victim and the accused's female relative.

According to Rajesh Chandel, the accused has been arrested and detailed interrogation is underway to gather more information about the incident.

Read Also
WATCH: Autorickshaw Spotted Carrying 22 Passengers--Some Seated On Roof, Others Clung To Back;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM Chouhan Holds Jandarshan Yatra, Inaugurates Development Works Worth More Than ₹159 Crore In...

MP: CM Chouhan Holds Jandarshan Yatra, Inaugurates Development Works Worth More Than ₹159 Crore In...

MP: Bhopal Science Centre Readies For Chandrayaan-3 Soft Landing

MP: Bhopal Science Centre Readies For Chandrayaan-3 Soft Landing

Madhya Pradesh: Tenant Stabbed To Death Over Love Affair With Landlord's Relative In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Tenant Stabbed To Death Over Love Affair With Landlord's Relative In Gwalior

MP: BJP MLA Conducts His Own Election For Evaluation Ahead Of MP Assembly Polls

MP: BJP MLA Conducts His Own Election For Evaluation Ahead Of MP Assembly Polls

WATCH: Nursing Students Sweep Roads In Gwalior To Protest Long Overdue Exams, Vow To Not Vote For...

WATCH: Nursing Students Sweep Roads In Gwalior To Protest Long Overdue Exams, Vow To Not Vote For...