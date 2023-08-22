Madhya Pradesh: Tenant Stabbed To Death Over Love Affair With Landlord's Relative In Gwalior

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly murdered his tenant after he fell in love with the former's female relative at Shivaji nagar in Gwalior on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Rajendra Kushwaha, had been residing on rent in the house of the accused named Devendra Rana, for the past 7 to 8 months. During this time, familiarity had developed between Rajendra and Devendra Rana's female relative.

On the day of the incident, Rajendra arrived to meet this female relative. Unfortunately, their encounter was noticed by Devendra Rana, triggering a heated argument between the two. The altercation escalated, leading to a physical confrontation.

Devendra Rana attacked Rajendra with a sharp knife.

As soon as the news reached the police, senior officers, including ASP Rajesh Singh Chandel, rushed to the scene along with a forensic team for investigation.

Devendra Rana was apprehended and placed under custody.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the motive behind the murder was the illicit relationship between the victim and the accused's female relative.

According to Rajesh Chandel, the accused has been arrested and detailed interrogation is underway to gather more information about the incident.

