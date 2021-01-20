Madhya Pradesh: Tehsildar caught red-handed while taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

BHOPAL: A Lokayukta team of Sagar caught tehsildar Umesh Tiwari taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on Wednesday. Tehsildar of Ajaygarh (Panna district) Umesh Tiwari, 29, was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta team of Sagar district. Deputy superintendent of police Rajesh Khede led the team and trapped Tiwari with the cash in a rest-house.

Complainant Ankit Mishra said that tehsildar Tiwari had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for granting permission to construct a house on his land. He said that Tiwari called him to room No. 3 of the government rest-house in Ajaygarh and asked him to bring with him the money.

Mishra had made a complaint with the Lokayukta police and informed them of the latest developments. The Lokayukta police followed Mishra as he went to the rest-house with the cash.

Tehsildar Tiwari was arrested the moment he accepted the cash from Mishra. DSP Rajesh Khede said that the tehsildar was caught red-handed along with cash given by the complainant. A case had been filed against him, he added.