Madhya Pradesh: Technical panel will be formed to check lifts, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to take some measures for elevators after a lift carrying Leader of the Opposition Kamal Nath slipped from the first floor to the ground floor in Indore on Sunday.

Similarly, another lift met with an accident in the state capital. Chouhan has asked the officials of the urban administration department to form a technical committee to check each lift before its installation. Any elevator should be installed only after the report of the committee, he said.

In the House on Wednesday, Chouhan expressed happiness as Nath was safe and ordered a probe into the mishap that occurred in Indore. He said the officials had been told to fix some criteria for installing elevators. On the door of every lift, it should be written that it had been tested and safe, Chouhan said.

In the morning, Chouhan visited Nath’s residence to inquire after his condition. A lift carrying Nath had met with a mishap at a hospital in Indore.