Madhya Pradesh: Teachers, students pay tributes to Netaji in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The schools and colleges run by the Shaheed Hemu Kalani Educational Society organised a two-day function to celebrate the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The students and teachers of the institution remembered the contribution of Netaji in India’s freedom struggle. The function was held in Sant Hirdaram auditorium. A teacher from Navnidh School Archana Gupta directed a play.

Principal of Navnidh Hasomol Lakhani Public Amrita Motwani spoke about the achievements of the eight schools and two colleges run by the society. Secretary of the society AC Sadhwani and Siddh Bhauji spoke about the work being done by the society.

Colonel Narayan Parwani said the government of India had declared Netaji’s birthday which falls on January 23 as Parakram Diwas. He further said that the children of modern India were not acquainted with the personality of Netaji.

Regional manager of the State Bank of India Ashutosh Kumar was the chief guest at the function. He urged the children to follow the teachings of the great personalities who struggled a lot to win the freedom for the country from British rule.

He also laid stress on the understanding of technology, so that cyber frauds can be checked. A painting competition was held under the auspices of the bank. The SBI also honoured the meritorious students of Mithi Gobindram School and Navnidh Hassomal Lakhani Public School. The students who were feted included Priyam Makhijani, Ritham Jain, Humanshu Lakhani, Dharya Jadaun, Sameer Satani, Lukky Mulani, Parv Tolani and Jitesh Shevaramani.

The girl students who were feted included Jagriti Chandwani, Noopur Lalowani, Suhani Basantani, Cheshta Tolani, Suhani Bhojwani, Gauri Menauria, Heena Jain, Harshita Singh, Kashish Chandnani and Kanchan Dikshit.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)