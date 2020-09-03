Madhya Pradesh: Teachers’ awards court controversy, many oppose

Several teachers and organisations have raised questions over selection of teachers for the prestigious state level awards. They have alleged discrimination in the selection procedure.

“One of the teachers who hasn’t taken any class for past several years has been chosen for the state level award. Several teachers who have done exceptional work and recommended by district committees have been overlooked,” said Samagra Shikshak Vyakhyata evam Pracharya Kalyan Sangh president Mukesh Sharma.

“Some of the teachers selected for the state level award- specially from Rewa and Bhopal have provided false information online. Authorities related with the selection of names overlooked the complaints against them and finalised their names,” he added.

A teacher from Bhopal is posted at Government Higher Secondary School, Anand Nagar, but he has been working at district education office and at directorate of public instructions office for past several years.

In an interesting case from Dhar district, a teacher was recommended by the district committee headed by the collector. His name appeared on number one in recommendation sent to the head office in Bhopal. But for strange reasons, his name was struck down and person mentioned on number three was recommended for President’s award. Though he could not qualify for it, it exposes chinks in the overall process, said an official engaged in the process.

Another body of teachers, MP Uchh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh, has also registered protest over certain names and sent a memorandum to Governor and school education minister.

State Shikshak Sangh convener PS Parihar said the government has reduced number of awards. “Earlier, the government had announced that a teacher from every district will be awarded for exceptional dedication but this time they have limited the awards to 25,” Parihar said.

School education commissioner Jaishri Kiyawat said the names of awardees were finalised according to guidelines issued by the government.