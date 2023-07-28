Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Removed After Stopping Students From Reciting Gayatri Mantra During Assembly

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher at Biaora's C M Rise School was removed from his position on Friday for allegedly stopping students from reciting the Gayatri Mantra after the National Anthem during the morning assembly.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, the teacher named Dushyant Rana can be seen prohibiting students from chanting the Gayatri Mantra.

This action led to complaints from the Hindu Utsav Samiti and ABVP, who registered their objections with the local administration.

The matter was brought to the attention of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who directed the concerned authorities to take action.

Consequently, Rana was transferred from the school to the Rajgarh District Education Office.

According to Nai Dunia, an inquiry into the matter, with statements being recorded from the involved teachers, staff, and students is ongoing.

The Education Department and the administration are conducting separate teams to investigate the issue.