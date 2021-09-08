Madhya Pradesh: Teacher in Khargone ends life as wait for appointment letter gets longer

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Rakesh Patidar, selected as a teacher by School Education Department and waiting for appointment letter, committed suicide at his home in Akavalia of Khargone late Tuesday night.

Later, his eight-year-old son Arav too imitated father’s act and consumed poison from the same bottle, said a friend of Patidar.

Rakesh had attained 64th rank at state-level in agriculture subject in High School Teacher Eligibility Test 2018, held by Professional Examination Board (PEB) and was selected as a government school teacher. He was waiting for appointment letter.

“Rakesh was fighting penury. He was so depressed that few days back he had said that may be another life was required to obtain the joining letter,” said Bhutesh Chandra, close friend of Rakesh. He said that Rakesh’s father was suffering from paralysis.

Bhutesh said that Patidar was struggling adversities for quite long. He had lost hope of getting appointment and therefore “I think he committed suicide.”

“Patidar consumed poison from a bottle before sleeping. His eight-year-old son was awake and saw him doing it. A little later, he too got up and drank the leftover poison from the bottle,” said Bhutesh.

When the son started gasping for breath family members and neighbours understood what happened. Rakesh could not get up but other members took his son to a private hospital where he is struggling for life.

Town Inspector (TI) Mengaon police station, Parmanand Goyal said that he was busy with the case of tribal ransacking police station a day ago and was not aware of Rakesh Patidar’s suicide. “I am sending an inspector immediately to collect details of the incident,” said Patidar.

The act has taken netizens to fury. As the news of Rakesh’s suicide spread, selected teachers across the state started a campaign on Twitter- JusticeForRakeshPatidar_MPTETjoining. In a short time, Patidar’s photo and his PEB marksheet went viral on social media platforms. Most of the people are asking ‘Who is responsible for Patidar’s death.’ Congress MLA Jaivradhan Singh tweeted that it was not a suicide but murder and blamed the government made after buying of MLAs for it. One of the twitter user and selected teacher, Miti Kourav tweeted, “I had been positive and a confident person but now I am negative and depressed.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 10:26 PM IST