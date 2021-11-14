e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 10:01 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Teacher assaulted in confinement by friend who offered her lift

The victim said that the accused came drunk at night and assaulted her. He kept thrashing her till she fell unconscious. He had snatched her mobile phone from her as well.
Staff Reporter
Representative Pic |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A school teacher was assaulted after being confined to a room by her friend in Bhopal. The 30-year-old complainant is a school teacher and was acquainted with accused Prashant Tiwari.

The complainant told police that accused met her on October 27 and offered her drive to Indore. The woman told police that her sister lives in Indore and she sat in his car to reach her. However, the accused brought her to Bhopal and locked her inside a room.

She said accused came drunk at night and assaulted her. He kept thrashing her till she fell unconscious. He had snatched her mobile phone from her as well.

Later, he released her and she reached Indore. She told her sister about it and they together lodged a police complaint there. A case has been registered against Tiwari under Sections 294, 323, 342 of IPC. The case diary was transferred to Bhopal on Saturday.

