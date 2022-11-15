Madhya Pradesh: TB found in Saharia tribals, non-tribals in equal ratio in Sheopur district

Saharia tribals | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Sheopur district, which is located on Rajasthan border, tuberculosis prevails in Saharia tribal and non-tribal communities in equal proportion. This is what the preliminary report of pilot project launched by Indian Council of Medical Research in Sheopur district indicates.

Though the ICMR report has not been submitted, Saharia tribals have been vulnerable to TB. “Indian Council of Medical Research had selected 7 districts - Sheopur, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Gwalior, Bhind and Morena - to study prevalence of TB in Saharia tribal community. These seven districts have been worst affected with TB,” state TB officer Dr Vandana Rai told Free Press.

Currently, pilot project has been introduced in Sheopur district only. As Sheopur district is located on Rajasthan border, migration is more.

“Tribals avoid visiting hospital, so chance of TB infection is more in them. However, study of ICMR in Sheopur district shows that situation is under control,” Dr Rai said.

The reasons

There are three main reasons for TB infection in Saharia tribe. One: Low immunity as they don’t eat nutritious food. They are financially weak and cannot afford nutritious food. Two: They drink alcohol and smoke bidis. Three: Most tribal families live in one-room houses, which lack ventilation. If one member of family contacts TB, it spreads to others rapidly.

