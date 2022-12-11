Madhya Pradesh: Tanmay loses battle, body taken out of borewell

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Body of 6-year-old Tanmay Sahu was retrieved from the borewell in Mandvi village of Betul during on Saturday morning. With this, the 85-hour-long rescue operation came to an end. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over demise of Tanmay and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to his family.

Betul collector Amanbir Singh told ‘Free Press’ that the rescuers took out Tanmay’s body from borewell around 6 am and he was immediately rushed to district hospital. However, the doctors attending him declared him brought dead. Later, the body was sent for autopsy and later handed over to his parents.

Sources said that Tanmay was consigned to flames on the bank of Tapti.

Victim’s father Sunil Sahu was inconsolable after seeing his son’s body. He said Tanmay was his only son and was only hope of his old age. Without him, his entire life has been ruined. He added that Tanmay used to call him several times in a day on his phone to ask him that at what time he will return home. Without Tanmay, his entire life has become meaningless.

Sunil Sahu has urged people if they go for borewell digging then they should not leave it open. The bore well should be closed immediately after its digging.

It was on Dec 6 Tanmay’s father carried out digging of borewell in his field. After this, he took his family including wife Ritu, daughter Nisha and Tanmay to the field where he had organized a Kanya Bhoj. Tanmay was playing with other children when he fell into the borewell at 4. 55 pm. Soon information was passed on to police and the district administration. Following this, the rescue operation was started.