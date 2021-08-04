Madhya Pradesh: Tales of Gwalior-Chambal floods; survivors recount horror, say blessed to make it to safety

BHOPAL: The Gwalior-Chambal region of the state is in the grips of a severe flood. Water has entered homes and streets have turned into rivulets. People have suffered huge losses.

Water and power supply has got snapped in large parts of the area. People are being forced to do without drinking water even in the towns in the flood-affected areas. Thousands of people have abandoned their homes in low-lying areas and have taken shelter at safer places.

To get a firsthand idea of the situation at the ground, Free Press talked with some of the flood victims on the phone.